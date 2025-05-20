Separatism realities, with Rebel town hall speakers Cory Morgan and Peter McCaffrey

Following Rebel News' town hall in Calgary discussing separatism, we interviewed speakers Cory Morgan and Peter McCaffrey.

Cory Morgan is a columnist at Western Standard and Epoch Times, author of The Sovereigntist's Handbook: Charting the course to Western independence, and in years previous, a political activist with associations to multiple provincial parties here in Alberta.

Peter McCaffrey is the Founder and President of the Alberta Institute, an independent public policy think tank aimed at advancing personal freedom and choice in Alberta.