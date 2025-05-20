Separatism realities, with Rebel town hall speakers Cory Morgan and Peter McCaffrey
Following Rebel News' town hall in Calgary discussing separatism, we interviewed speakers Cory Morgan and Peter McCaffrey.
Cory Morgan is a columnist at Western Standard and Epoch Times, author of The Sovereigntist's Handbook: Charting the course to Western independence, and in years previous, a political activist with associations to multiple provincial parties here in Alberta.
Peter McCaffrey is the Founder and President of the Alberta Institute, an independent public policy think tank aimed at advancing personal freedom and choice in Alberta.
Sydney Fizzard
Video Journalist
After seeing the manipulation and harm caused by the pandemic narrative, Sydney Fizzard started on the path of reporting in mid 2020. With an interest in hearing from everyday Canadians, politicians, business owners, religious figures and community leaders, Syd aims to reveal underlying truths and examine societal movement. Notably, Syd spent 16 consecutive days at the Coutts, Alberta border blockade.https://twitter.com/SydFizzard