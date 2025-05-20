Separatism realities, with Rebel town hall speakers Cory Morgan and Peter McCaffrey

As separation sentiment heats up following another Liberal victory, we spoke with two leading thinkers on the subject after Rebel News' town hall event in Calgary.

Sydney Fizzard
  |   May 20, 2025   |   News Analysis   |   Be the first to comment

Following Rebel News' town hall in Calgary discussing separatism, we interviewed speakers Cory Morgan and Peter McCaffrey.

Cory Morgan is a columnist at Western Standard and Epoch Times, author of The Sovereigntist's Handbook: Charting the course to Western independence, and in years previous, a political activist with associations to multiple provincial parties here in Alberta.

Peter McCaffrey is the Founder and President of the Alberta Institute, an independent public policy think tank aimed at advancing personal freedom and choice in Alberta.

Please help Rebel News stand up for the West!

Latest News

Ottawa’s been screwing the West for decades — Trudeau's carbon taxes, Carney’s smug elitism, and laws like Bill C-69 that sabotage our prosperity. The message from the East? Shut up, pay up, and stay in your place. We’re done with that. And we think you are too. That's why Rebel News is launching a campaign to give Albertans and the West a voice — and we need your help to kick it off. Please help us fund a province-wide poll on Alberta independence, emergency townhalls, and fearless journalism that tells the truth about how badly Ottawa treats the West. If you're fed up with being trampled by the Laurentian elite, chip in now. We’re not taking it anymore!

Amount
$
DONATE

Sydney Fizzard

Video Journalist

After seeing the manipulation and harm caused by the pandemic narrative, Sydney Fizzard started on the path of reporting in mid 2020. With an interest in hearing from everyday Canadians, politicians, business owners, religious figures and community leaders, Syd aims to reveal underlying truths and examine societal movement. Notably, Syd spent 16 consecutive days at the Coutts, Alberta border blockade.

https://twitter.com/SydFizzard

Featured Stories

COMMENTS

Be the first to comment

Please check your e-mail for a link to activate your account.