Alberta's chief medical officer cross-examined under oath

Since the onset of COVID-19, we have seen fundamental Canadian values like bodily autonomy, right to assembly and even the right to free speech quelled by zealous politicians and unelected health bureaucrats alike under the banner of health restrictions and mandates.

The safeguards which are in place to prevent such trampling of freedoms, like the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms and the Criminal Code of Canada, were disregarded in light of the spread of COVID-19 and legal challenges against these violations were delayed due to inundated and unprepared courts which took years to even open proceedings on the legality of these restrictions, meanwhile our neighbours to the south managed to sort out many of these matters in court within the first weeks and months of the so-called pandemic.

Jason Kenney’s Sky Palace fiasco and the lack of real consequences he faced characterized the ‘rules for thee but not for me’ entitlement of COVID-19 lockdowns and restrictions.

When Alberta’s chief medical officer of health, Deena Hinshaw, was called to court to testify on the justifications and necessity of the often-extreme restrictions in place after the onset of COVID-19, she stated she was simply too busy to attend.

We later learned that she reportedly took a vacation on the days of the proposed court appearance and was perhaps not quite so busy as we were led to believe.

Now, over two years after our rights were snatched away under the justification of this “emergency”, Dr. Hinshaw is finally having to testify under oath about the application of the restrictions, their justifiability and the social consequences that have arisen as a result of the governments management of this situation thank to the efforts of the Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms to ensure that politicians and health bureaucrats alike are held accountable when they decide to override our freedoms.

Our own Sheila Gunn Reid was live-tweeting court proceedings as they unfolded

I joined John Carpay, the president of the Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms, for an update on the four days that Dr. Hinshaw has spent on the stand being scrutinized by his colleagues and to discuss how a potential ruling on this matter may ward off further encroachments on our freedoms by the government.

