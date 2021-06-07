Kenney: Sky Palace smorgasbord was “WORKING DINNER”

Alberta Premier Jason Kenney has apologized after being caught hosting a white linen spread for coworkers, calling the meal at the Sky Palace a "working dinner."

Kenney, along with several cabinet ministers — including Health Minister Tyler Shandro — were caught on camera last week enjoying a meal on a rooftop patio at the Edmonton legislature.

“I just won't be doing any social gatherings until we get into Phase Three, just to avoid any possible mistakes or misunderstandings,” stated the premier during a live address earlier today.

Here's what Kenney had to say, in part: