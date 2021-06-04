Alberta Premier Kenney, ministers caught breaking COVID rules

Alberta Premier Jason Kenney, along with some of his cabinet ministers — which included Health Minister Tyler Shandro — were caught enjoying a meal on a lovely spring evening in Edmonton, merrily violating the province's COVID-19 health restrictions.

Apologies to Chris Scott and the Whistle Stop Cafe in Mirror — population 502 — it's just too dangerous for you to open your diner. Leave it to Premier Kenney and friends, they know how to stay safe.

On yesterday's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Ezra shared some choice words for Premier Kenney, warning how actions like this are almost certain to lead to Rachel Notley's NDP party regaining control of provincial leadership.

Speaking about how this restaurant, the exclusive Sky Palace, was the final nail in the coffin for Alberta's Progressive Conservative Party and former premier Alison Redford, Ezra warned that Premier Kenney and his associates should know better than this:

Surely a right-wing successor party like the United Conservative Party would know that. Surely the former boss of the Alberta Taxpayers Federation would know that. Surely, in a time of high unemployment, recession and lockdowns, that luxury Sky Palace would've been avoided, would've been padlocked. Never to be seen, never to be used like a haunted house [or room] in a mansion — we never go into that wing, we never go into that room, death lies there. But there it is, and there they were. It reminds me of Animal Farm by George Orwell.

For the full monologue, and the full episode of The Ezra Levant Show, become a SUBSCRIBER to RebelNews+ today.