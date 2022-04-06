DAY THREE: Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Deena Hinshaw cross-examined in court amidst legal challenge of Alberta public health orders

Lawyers for the Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms and others continue to cross-examine Dr. Hinshaw.

  • By Rebel News
  • April 06, 2022
  • News
Following repeated delays, the Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms (JCCF) is in court challenging the constitutionality of Alberta Chief Medical Officer of health Dr. Hinshaw’s health orders.

Rebel News' Sheila Gunn Reid (follow @SheilaGunnReid on Twitter) is live-tweeting the proceedings.

Read the live updated tweets from day one here and from day two here.

