LIVE UPDATES: Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Deena Hinshaw cross-examined in court amidst legal challenge of Alberta public health orders

Lawyers for the Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms and others will be cross-examining Dr. Hinshaw today and for the next three days.

  • By Rebel News
  • April 04, 2022
  • News
Following repeated delays, the Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms (JCCF) is in court challenging the constitutionality of Alberta Chief Medical Officer of health Dr. Hinshaw’s health orders. 

Lawyers for the JCCF and others will be cross-examining Dr. Hinshaw today and for the next three days.

Sheila Gunn Reid will be live-tweeting the proceedings.

