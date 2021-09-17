Alberta's extreme new COVID measures: the most divisive policy in Canada

By Ezra Levant Fight Vaccine Passports A new civil liberties project — fighting against forced vaccines! Get involved

In case you missed it, Alberta Premier Jason Kenney had one of the hardest flip-flops in the country, re-negging on his promise to be “open for good” and to not introduce vaccine passports, as he, alongside Health Minister Tyler Shandro rolled out a provincial vaccine passport plan.

On yesterday's Rebel News DAILY Livestream, David Menzies and Sheila Gunn Reid certainly had some words for Premier Kenney for making this decision.

Sheila laid out how these new restrictions in Alberta are worse than things Justin Trudeau has done and said, explaining:

Communities, families, businesses, congregations. I mean this is the most divisive policy in Canada right now. We complain about Justin Trudeau treating people like they're clean and unclean, but he is not saying that our children who are unvaccinated cannot participate in private social gatherings with their parents. Jason Kenney and Tyler Shandro said that. That is the most divisive policy in the entire country.

