DAILY | Alberta's New COVID Rules Banish Unvaxxed From Society
David Menzies and Sheila Gunn Reid are LIVE for Rebel News Daily (12pm ET / 10am MT)
David Menzies and Sheila Gunn Reid are LIVE for Rebel News Daily (weekdays at 12 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. MT).
Show Notes
- “Restoring the prosperity” of Western Canada: MP Tom Kmiec on why vote Conservative
- No Vaccine Passport petition: signed, sealed and delivered to Premier Doug Ford
- Antifa crashes Calgary health-care worker vaccine mandate protest
- Jason Kenney announces vaccine “restriction exemptions program” for Alberta
- Jason Kenney on July 13, 2021: We’ve been very clear from the beginning that we will not facilitate or accept vaccine passports
- Alberta send out emergency alert to phones
- Blacklock's Reporter: Average Covid Victim Age 86
- Trudeau on free speech: “You don't have the freedom to hate”
- Churches in NB may be asked to survey membership for COVID vaccine rates
