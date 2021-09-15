BREAKING: Jason Kenney announces vaccine "restriction exemptions program" for Alberta

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

By Ezra Levant Fight Vaccine Passports A new civil liberties project — fighting against forced vaccines! Get involved

Jason Kenney has committed time and time again that Alberta will not accept or facilitate vaccine passports in Alberta — he went on to say that a vaccine passport would contravene the Health Information Act and potentially the Freedom of Information and Privacy Act. He also boasted about his government amending the Public Health Act, removing a 110-year-old power allowing the government to force people to be inoculated. Furthermore, when I asked him if he would intervene on behalf of Albertan’s should the federal government attempt to enact a vaccine passport, he said he would.

.@ATSoos asked Jason Kenney if there will there be a vaccine passport in Alberta.@jkenney's answer: "There will be no vaccine passports in Alberta."



Full story to come at https://t.co/Jyej4FhRXh. pic.twitter.com/oHYpDV97PJ — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) July 12, 2021

Despite all these assurances, with the threat of the fourth wave looming and new political pressures, this commitment has evaporated. Kenney has declared a state of emergency and stated that Alberta must take measures to maximize healthcare capacity, slow transmission and increase vaccination.

Alberta’s Health Minister Tyler Shandro announced that the Government of Alberta will be implementing several restrictions which can be found here, on September 16, 2021.

Doug Ford confirms that every Premier in Canada wanted the vaccine passport. It's coming to all provinces, eventually.



Help us https://t.co/UPKf52AKWu pic.twitter.com/YRdxeB08XW — Efron Monsanto (@realmonsanto) September 1, 2021

The government is also implementing a restrictions exemptions program, which allows vaccinated individuals to be exempt for most restrictions. This is pure political theater — a “restrictions exemption program” is a vaccine passport. Kenney insists that he will not force vaccinations on people, instead he is coercing folks by create a two-tier vaccine passport system that affords different rights to different people. He should respect Albertan’s enough to call a vaccine passport a vaccine passport.

Do you oppose the use of vaccine passports in Canada? Go to FightVaccinePassports.com to sign our petition, share with us your forced vaccination story and donate to help fund our legal battles against vaccine passports across Canada.