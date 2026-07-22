Elections Alberta is letting Thomas Lukaszuk dodge campaign rules

The people fighting against Alberta's independence movement have run into a problem. The rules that come with running a political campaign — disclosure, donation limits, questions about where the money comes from — are just too inconvenient for them to follow.

So they found a loophole. They simply decided they aren't a campaign.

Alberta's Choice, the grassroots organization fighting for Alberta's future, has just released a new video skewering Thomas Lukaszuk's attempts to circumvent the rules everyone else has to follow. It's "rules for thee, but not for me."

The forces lined up against Alberta's future have every reason to blur the line between a "movement" and a "campaign" — one of those has to disclose its donors, and the other apparently gets to take a cheque from anyone, anywhere.

Alberta's Choice is doing something the legacy media and the Ottawa political class genuinely cannot handle. It's making Albertans laugh at the machine that's been built against them, while showing exactly how it works.

And a province that's laughing at you is far harder to manage than one that's been lectured into silence.

But ads like this cost money to produce, and even more to promote. If you want to see more of them and keep this message spreading across Alberta, consider supporting Alberta's Choice with an urgent donation.