Alberta's largest ever independence rally draws thousands to legislature grounds

This past weekend, an “incredible sea of blue” descended upon the Alberta legislature grounds, where freedom-minded Albertans held a rally supporting the province's separation from Canada.

On Monday's Rebel Roundup livestream, hosts Sheila Gunn Reid, who covered the demonstration, and David Menzies reacted to this show of support for the independence movement.

Describing the crowd of attendees, Sheila said “you've got your standard Western boomers,” the type who “hate Canada like the Pope hates the devil.” These types “have had it with being mistreated,” she said, contrasting the older age group with the same cohort in Eastern Canada who vote Liberal.

“Then you've got people who came in during the dark times” in neighbouring Saskatchewan, she said. “Then you've got people who moved here during the Rae Days in Ontario.”

The “friendly crowd” also included young Albertans who “have just had it” with the state of the country.

“I just want to give credit where credit is due,” said David, noting CBC's coverage of the rally “said that a rally that attracted thousands attracted thousands — usually it's several dozen came out to the legislature.”