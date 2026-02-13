Alexa Lavoie describes harsh realities of Communist Cuba with Glenn Beck

Appearing on The Glenn Beck Program on Thursday, Rebel News journalist Alexa Lavoie discussed the shocking conditions she witnessed in Communist Cuba during her recent undercover reporting.

Alexa noted the crumbling infrastructure, widespread poverty, and dire conditions throughout the country. "You have doctors and teachers that cannot even afford having eggs and meat. They literally have nothing," she said.

"The grocery store, the drug store, they're all empty for those people. They have access to absolutely nothing ... they literally have to beg in the streets after they finish working because they cannot even like give milk to their kids," Alexa continued.

The Rebel reporter further explained that any available food was largely unaffordable for locals, reserved instead for regime-connected workers or tourists. Families live in overcrowded, deteriorating buildings on the verge of collapse, with some households of five or six sharing a single room and bed.

Alexa emphasized the critical need to amplify these suppressed voices, despite the personal risks of detention or equipment seizure she and her producer faced during the assignment.