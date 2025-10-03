Alexa Lavoie speaks out after exposing potential Antifa cell in Defence Department

On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Rebel News reporter Alexa Lavoie discussed her recent reporting exposing a possible Antifa cell within Canada's Department of National Defence.

Alexa has uncovered that the individual who threw a smoke bomb into a Montreal church during Sean Feucht's prayer service in July is allegedly an employee at the Department of National Defence named Gabriel Lepage.

When Alexa went to question Lepage about his possible role in the smoke bombing incident, multiple masked and violent individuals resembling Antifa militants soon appeared and accosted Alexa. One of the thugs even physically attacked the Rebel News reporter.

WE FOUND HIM: The alleged smoke bomber — and his shocking links to Antifa inside Canada's military



Mark Carney’s Liberal government appears to be employing Antifa extremists inside federal institutions — even within our national defence system.

Ezra explained how it has essentially been up to Rebel News to investigate the suspected identity of the smoke bomber in Montreal. "Even now, the police have not named him, even now as far as we know the police have not arrested him," he said.

"It's almost like he's being protected, because he certainly as far as we know has not been fired or suspended from his job," Ezra continued.

Alexa discussed additional information she received from her source following the confrontation with Lepage and his purported acquaintances.

"According to my source, after my interaction with Gabriel Lepage, the employees were met with their supervisor. Apparently their supervisor was really, really mad, and they said, 'do not leak any information to the media,'" she said.

The alleged smoke bomber, Gabriel Lepage, refused to comment on the incident when questioned by Alexa on the street.