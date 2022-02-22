Alexa Lavoie talks police enforcement against Freedom Convoy on Fox News
Alexa Lavoie joined The Ingraham Angle for a conversation on the police's use of force to clear the Freedom Convoy from Ottawa.
Rebel News reporter Alexa Lavoie joined Laura Ingraham on Fox News' The Ingraham Angle to discuss police enforcement against Freedom Convoy protesters in Ottawa this past weekend, including an incident where a riot officer shot her in the leg with a tear gas canister.
To see the full story regarding the police careless use of force against Alexa, and to help crowdfund legal fees to sue the Ottawa police, visit StandWithAlexa.com.
Spread the Word!
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.