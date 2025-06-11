Alleged Pakistani terrorist extradited from Canada to U.S.

Muhammad Shahzeb Khan, a Pakistani national, was extradited from Canada to the U.S. on Tuesday on charges of supporting ISIS and attempting terrorism.

Last fall, Khan allegedly plotted a mass shooting at a Brooklyn Jewish Center for October 7, 2024, the anniversary of the Hamas attack in Israel. He planned to travel from Canada to New York to carry it out.

"Thankfully, the great work of FBI teams and our partners exposed those plans and shut them down—and Khan was arrested by Canadian authorities on September 4, 2024," wrote FBI Director Kash Patel in a statement on X.

RCMP arrested Khan while he was en route to the U.S. from southern Québec. He came to Canada in June 2023 on a student visa, then filed for asylum as a purported homosexual.

His status was unknown at the time of apprehension.

A U.S. criminal complaint alleges Khan repeatedly endorsed ISIS and planned to attack Jewish religious centers to commemorate the October 7 attacks, according to FBI undercover communications.

"This case is a reminder of the constant threat of terrorism facing every corner of the world—as well as the disturbing rise in threats against our Jewish communities," said Patel. "He has now arrived in the U.S. and will face American justice."

Since 2020, U.S. Customs has intercepted over 1,200 terror suspects crossing from Canada, leading to threats of stricter border controls unless immediate changes are made.

Border agents report a 54% rise in "watchlist" individuals trying to enter from Canada of late.

Customs raised serious concerns about the large number of "watchlist" members receiving Canadian documents, hindering accurate identification. The U.S. Department of Justice identifies Khan as a Pakistani citizen living in Canada.

Notable RCMP arrests include Ahmed and Mustafa Eldidi, a Toronto father and son. They face nine terrorism charges, including conspiracy to murder for ISIS, and were allegedly nearing the execution plan of a violent attack in Toronto.

The Department of Immigration confirmed that Ahmed received citizenship in 2019, and his son's refugee claim was approved.

Cabinet stated that Ahmed's initial visa application was clear, and he obtained status upon his second approval. "[I am] confident in the way our biometric system works in the progressive screening that operates in our country," said then-Immigration Minister Marc Miller.

Conservative MPs claim the Liberal government hasn't required police background checks for newcomers since 2018.

For entry into Canada, the IRCC website states that applicants with a criminal record "may need to provide a police certificate for any other programs." It does not single out Pakistan in these requirements.