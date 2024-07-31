BREAKING: Father and son charged with terrorism offences

RCMP say the pair were planning to conduct a terror attack in the Greater Toronto Area on behalf of the Islamic State.

BREAKING: Father and son charged with terrorism offences
oasisamuel - stock.adobe.com
Remove Ads

Ahmed Fouad Mostafa Eldidi, 62, and Mostafa Eldidi, 26, both of Toronto, have been arrested on nine terrorism-related offences, including conspiracy to murder at the direction of the Islamic State (ISIS).

Documents filed in the Ontario Superior Court of Justice show the father and son lived at the same address in the eastern Toronto suburb of Scarborough. According to the RCMP, both men are Canadian citizens.

RCMP Assistant Commissioner Matt Peggs announced the arrests at a press conference on Wednesday morning. 

The pair are also charged with "knowingly participating or contributing" to the activity of an outlawed terrorist entity, ISIS, for the purposes of carrying out a terrorist act. 

Other charges include possessing a machete and an axe. The elder Eldidi also faces a separate aggravated assault charge from an incident dating back to 2015 "outside of Canada."

Canada Terrorism Crime RCMP news
Remove Ads
Remove Ads
fuck_hamas_merch_redirect
  • By Ezra Levant

SHOW YOUR SUPPORT: F*ck Hamas!

Show your solidarity with Israel in its war against Hamas, by purchasing F*ck Hamas gear!

F*CK HAMAS!

Don't Get Censored

Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.

Subscribe via RSS
Remove Ads

Don't Get Censored

Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.