BREAKING: Father and son charged with terrorism offences

Ahmed Fouad Mostafa Eldidi, 62, and Mostafa Eldidi, 26, both of Toronto, have been arrested on nine terrorism-related offences, including conspiracy to murder at the direction of the Islamic State (ISIS).

Documents filed in the Ontario Superior Court of Justice show the father and son lived at the same address in the eastern Toronto suburb of Scarborough. According to the RCMP, both men are Canadian citizens.

RCMP Assistant Commissioner Matt Peggs announced the arrests at a press conference on Wednesday morning.

The pair are also charged with "knowingly participating or contributing" to the activity of an outlawed terrorist entity, ISIS, for the purposes of carrying out a terrorist act.

Other charges include possessing a machete and an axe. The elder Eldidi also faces a separate aggravated assault charge from an incident dating back to 2015 "outside of Canada."