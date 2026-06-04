Saskatchewan independence? Saskatchewan Prosperity Project conference-goers weigh in

What can Saskatchewan learn from Alberta's independence movement?

Tamara Lich
  |   June 04, 2026   |   News Analysis   |   Be the first to comment

Last weekend, I travelled to Saskatoon to report on the Saskatchewan Prosperity Project's "Independence Summit Tour," featuring guest speakers Mitch Sylvestre, Kathy Flett, Cory Morgan, and Jason Gordon.

In their presentations, the Alberta representatives explored lessons learned from the Alberta independence movement.

Jason Gordon, a young First Nations Saskatchewan man, gave an emotional and compelling speech on the importance of working together to counter the narrative of a few “corrupt chiefs.”

He observed that history is repeating itself — only this time it’s all Canadians that will end up on “the reserve.”

I also had the opportunity to sit down with SPP president Brad Williams following this weekend's trilogy of events in Saskatoon, Regina, and Swift Current to discuss the concerns he has been hearing from Saskatchewanians and what the future looks like for the movement!

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Tamara Lich

After becoming a central figure in the 2022 Freedom Convoy protests in Ottawa, Tamara Lich emerged as one of the most recognizable voices challenging Canada's pandemic response. As the federal government invoked the Emergencies Act, Lich found herself at the centre of a national debate over civil liberties and government power. She is also the author of the bestselling book Hold The Line: My Story From The Heart of The Freedom Convoy. Now reporting for Rebel News, she covers politics, government actions, and grassroots movements across Canada.

https://www.theconvoybook.com/

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