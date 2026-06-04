Saskatchewan independence? Saskatchewan Prosperity Project conference-goers weigh in

Last weekend, I travelled to Saskatoon to report on the Saskatchewan Prosperity Project's "Independence Summit Tour," featuring guest speakers Mitch Sylvestre, Kathy Flett, Cory Morgan, and Jason Gordon.

In their presentations, the Alberta representatives explored lessons learned from the Alberta independence movement.

Jason Gordon, a young First Nations Saskatchewan man, gave an emotional and compelling speech on the importance of working together to counter the narrative of a few “corrupt chiefs.”

He observed that history is repeating itself — only this time it’s all Canadians that will end up on “the reserve.”

I also had the opportunity to sit down with SPP president Brad Williams following this weekend's trilogy of events in Saskatoon, Regina, and Swift Current to discuss the concerns he has been hearing from Saskatchewanians and what the future looks like for the movement!