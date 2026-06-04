Poilievre calls for unity amid increased Alberta separation sentiment

On Wednesday's live stream, Sheila Gunn Reid, Lise Merle, and Jeffrey Rath reacted to Pierre Poilievre rejecting Alberta's independence movement in favour of a united Canada.

Poilievre was asked on Monday the implications of Alberta potentially separating from Canada in light of the October provincial referendum and increasing independence sentiment.

The Conservative leader told reporters that Alberta separating would be "bad for both Alberta and Canada," noting Prime Minister Carney is failing to unite the country.

Poilievre asserted that support for separation in Alberta was effectively zero under previous Conservative governments, explaining how consecutive Liberal governments have increased division across Canada.

"It really makes me reflect on the fact that 10 years ago under the Conservative government of which I was a part of, support for separation was zero," he said.

Alberta Prosperity Project leader Jeffrey Rath questioned Poilievre's assertion that Stephen Harper's government was significantly beneficial for Alberta.

"[Harper] didn't re-adjust the number of members of Parliament across the country so that Alberta was fairly represented by its population. He didn't change the balance on the Supreme Court, he didn't do anything to try to amend the Constitution," he said.

"So he left all those structural problems in place which are really the foundation of Alberta alienation and the drive for Alberta independence. We just do not get a fair deal in Canada," Rath continued.

The next major step for Alberta’s independence movement is the non-binding provincial referendum on October 19, 2026, in which voters will be asked whether Alberta should remain a province of Canada or direct the government to begin the constitutional process for a potential binding separation referendum.