U.K. police facing backlash after disturbing footage of 18-year-old's death revealed

Article by Rebel News staff

On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, independent journalist Jack Hadfield discussed how U.K. citizens are revolting in the aftermath of the tragic murder of Henry Nowak.

The British university student was killed on December 3, 2025, in a seemingly unprovoked attack by perpetrator Vickrum Digwa, a 23-year-old British Sikh man, in Southampton, England.

Recently released police bodycam footage from the evening of the murder shows officers acting in a lackadaisical manner as Nowak told them he had been stabbed and couldn't breathe.

Hadfield shed light on the disturbing incident: "The shocking bodycam footage of the arrest of Henry Nowak was released this week following Vickrum Digwa's guilty verdict on Monday."

"He was given life with a minimum sentence of 21 years, actually again reduced by the judge because of his supposedly young age. He's 23," Hadfield continued.

The independent journalist further described the footage: "The police come to the house ... where Henry is lying on the ground, the father tells the police that he's fallen over a fence. And Henry goes, 'I've been stabbed, I've been stabbed.'"

"And the officer, while handcuffing him, a male officer, responds with the words which have now certainly rocketed around not just Britain, but I think the world, 'I don't think you have been, mate,'" Hadfield added.

The release of the footage has sent shockwaves through the U.K and beyond, with protests erupting in Southampton in recent days as demonstrators clashed with police. Reform UK leader Nigel Farage has stated that the British public should react with "pure, cold rage" after the murder.