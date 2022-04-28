American Academy of Pediatrics' guide co-author claims girls can get erections

American Academy of Pediatrics

A co-author of the American Academy of Pediatrics’ newest guide to puberty has claimed that girls can get erections and that it’s completely normal. Pro-family groups have blasted the book as “insane.”

Last week, the AAP issued a new guide titled “You-ology: A Puberty Guide for Every Body.” The book targets children from the ages of nine to 13.

Dr. Kathryn Lowe, a pediatrician who helped write the book said in a radio interview that a group of professional doctors purposely included chapters explaining gender ideology to children.

“With this book, we’re trying to change that language to be more inclusive,” Lowe said to NPR.

“With traditional puberty education, whether it’s in schools or in books, we talk about how girls get their periods and boys get erections,” she claimed. “But some girls — for example, transgender girls — might not get their periods. They need to understand about erections and those changes in their bodies. So we wanted to fill this void in puberty education so that kids, regardless of their gender, can see themselves in a book and learn about their bodies.”

President of the American Principles Project Terry Schilling mocked the AAP’s indoctrination of radical gender ideology among kids, saying, “Only a few years ago, you would have been laughed out of the room for saying that men can have babies.”

“Now, our national media are enthusiastically promoting doctors teaching this to children,” he said.

The group sought to have the book on every school bookshelf in the country but was thwarted by conservative states crafting legislation to limit or outright ban the radical books from entering classrooms.

Dr. Trish Hutchison told the radio station that she “wanted this book to be in every school in the country so that any kid could pick it up and see themselves and their peers.”

“There are certain states out there where you can’t even say [some] of these words,” she added.

The book contains imaginary conversations between children at a sleepover discussing gender ideology, with a young boy telling his friends that he is embarrassed by not having breasts.

I finish putting on my pajamas and then take a deep breath. “My body will never grow breasts on its own because I’m trans,” I say, looking at Nancy until she meets my eyes. “But it’s something that I have I have options for and that I talk with my doctor about.”

The book, “You-ology” defines terms such as “assigned sex,” “cis-,” and “trans.”

“If a baby is born with a penis, their sex assigned at birth is male. If a baby is born with a vulva, their sex assigned at birth is female,” the book reads.

“Most babies who are born with a penis grow up feeling like a boy on the inside too. That’s called being cisgender (cis- means ‘same’),” the book wrote. “But there are some babies born with a penis who grow up feeling like a girl on the inside. That’s called being transgender (trans- means ‘cross’ or ‘opposite’).”

“Similarly, if a baby born with a vulva grows up feeling like a girl, she is a cisgender girl,” the doctors claimed matter of factly. “If that baby grows up knowing he is a boy, then he is a transgender boy.”

President and Founder of Parents Defending Education, Nicole Neily, scorned the group for attempting to normalize the leftist ideology.

“The authors’ stated goal is to ‘normalize’ these conversations, which is a problem in and of itself,” Neily said. “Many Americans do not believe that these concepts are ‘normal,’ and they do not want such ideas planted in their children’s heads.”

“This is insanity,” the pro-family activist blasted.

“Indoctrinating kids into believing that biology has no bearing on whether they are a boy or a girl is not just wrong, it’s dangerous,” he warned. “These falsehoods will have lasting negative impacts on our children, potentially leading them to make decisions that they will regret for the rest of their lives.”

“Parents largely reject this warped ideology, and at the very least, books like this — as well as teachers who would use them — should be nowhere near our schools,” Neily added.