American journalist assaulted at UCLA anti-Israel encampment

Cam Higby, a journalist for Today is America, has been documenting the recent anti-Israel protests across various American campuses. His investigative efforts have revealed significant and concerning details about these encampments.

Higby's first undercover experience was at the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA), where he observed a plethora of communist symbolism, including the hammer and sickle, which he noted as the second most common symbol present.

He also reported seeing "Intifada" spray-painted throughout the camp, referring to the periods of intense violence in the Israel-Palestine conflict during the 1980s and early 2000s that resulted in numerous civilian casualties.

The UC Irvine encampment no longer exists. Protestors continue to stand in the way of officers, bottlenecking between two buildings.



Follow @TodayisAmerica for my in depth coverage and commentary. pic.twitter.com/kcqOnOva33 — Cam Higby 🇺🇸 (@camhigby) May 16, 2024

Higby described the literature available at these camps, highlighting the presence of communist works, particularly those by African authors, and revolutionary texts advocating for violent upheaval.

This was consistent across other campuses like the University California, Berkeley, where he also found pamphlets or "zines" promoting radical views, including materials justifying the Oct. 7 Hamas attack on Israel, referred to as "Operation Al Aqsa Flood." These documents, directly from Hamas media offices, were distributed within the camps and included propaganda about decolonization and anti-Western sentiments.

Now that the action is over - I found this inside the UC Irvine encampment today while I was undercover. Printed directly from the Hamas media office.



Don’t let them tell you they’re not Pro-Hamas. pic.twitter.com/XS1sGa9st3 — Cam Higby 🇺🇸 (@camhigby) May 16, 2024

At UCLA, Higby observed that the camp consisted of a mix of students and non-students, including faculty members. He recounted an incident where he approached an older gentleman, who turned out to be a professor actively participating in organizing the protests. This blending of demographics highlights the broad range of participation in the movement, extending beyond just students.

🚨Police stand by while protestors create another makeshift barricade between them and the police.



Why did UCI allow this to happen in the first place?? pic.twitter.com/2ILb2RS1JV — Cam Higby 🇺🇸 (@camhigby) May 16, 2024

Higby also noted the encampments' appeal to students through a party-like atmosphere, complete with the smell of marijuana and the presence of alcohol, making these sites attractive hangouts. This environment, he argues, serves as a recruitment ground, where students who initially join for the social aspect eventually become sympathetic to the radical ideologies propagated within the camps.

Books that were in the UC Irvine encampment “library.” I took this photo while undercover.



At least 3 books written by Karl Marx, the father of communism, just in this photo alone. Another is called “The End Of Policing”



They’re literally revolutionary communists. pic.twitter.com/woHalDPxOd — Cam Higby 🇺🇸 (@camhigby) May 16, 2024

Moreover, Higby described the violent nature of these protests, emphasizing that they are far from peaceful. He recounted various instances of aggression, including being physically assaulted and having his equipment damaged while documenting these events.

🚨PROTESTORS JUST VIOLENTLY ATTACKED ME AND PUSHED ME DOWN THE STAIRS AT DODD HALL pic.twitter.com/CPmX1nL4hS — Cam Higby 🇺🇸 (@camhigby) May 23, 2024

Higby's undercover work aims to shed light on the undercurrents of extremism and radicalization occurring within these anti-Israel encampments on American campuses.