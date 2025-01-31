Americans think they get oil & gas from Saudi Arabia (and it's Trudeau's fault)

You know, sometimes the incompetence of the Trudeau government still manages to shock me. And I don’t say that lightly.

We now have hard proof — yes, proof — that Americans want our oil and gas. They prefer it over imports from Saudi Arabia, Venezuela and Russia.

This isn’t just my opinion; it comes straight from a poll commissioned by the Macdonald-Laurier Institute — a serious, independent policy group. Not some government-funded think tank pushing climate propaganda.

According to their survey, when Americans were asked where they would rather get their foreign oil from, 52% said Canada — far eclipsing Saudi Arabia (19%), Mexico (12%), and other suppliers.

So, let me ask you this: why don’t they know we’re their biggest supplier?

Because when the same Americans were asked which country actually supplies most of their oil and gas, a shocking 53% thought it was Saudi Arabia! Only 22% correctly identified Canada — the country that has, in reality, been their most reliable and stable energy partner for decades.

How is it possible that Canada, the most ethical, environmentally responsible oil and gas producer in the world, is an afterthought, while Saudi Arabia, with its brutal human rights record and state-controlled oil monopoly, is the first country that comes to mind?

Well, I’ll tell you why: because the Trudeau Liberals are ashamed of our oil and gas industry.

Instead of proudly telling our biggest ally and trading partner that they can count on us — that we’re the best choice for secure and reliable energy — the Trudeau Liberals have spent the last nine years demonizing our own industry.

They’ve driven away over a half trillion dollars in investment, blocked pipelines, and slapped regulations on Alberta’s economy that they wouldn’t dare put on Quebec’s.

And now, they’re actively trying to block Canadian exports to the U.S.!

That’s right. Instead of working to strengthen trade ties and secure our place as America’s top energy supplier, the Liberals are trying to sabotage our own economy. They are pushing to trigger a full-blown trade war with President Trump, putting hundreds of thousands of Canadian jobs on the line.

Why? Because Trudeau refuses to address Trump's concerns about our open border which has resulted in looming tariffs.

Where’s the plan to secure our borders and stop the flow of illegal migrants who are putting an unsustainable strain on our public services? Where’s the effort to combat the drug trafficking crisis that’s pouring fentanyl into Canadian communities?

Trump has signalled oil and gas might escape his tariffs or face a lower rate. But, even still, the Liberals want to use it as a cudgel to beat the Americans, well-paying Canadian jobs be damned.

Trump has already made it clear: if Trudeau starts a tariff war, he will retaliate even harder. So, let’s be clear about what this means — if Trudeau gets his way, Canadian workers will lose their jobs, our economy will take a massive hit, and we’ll drive American buyers straight into the arms of — you guessed it — OPEC dictatorships.

The truth is, that Trudeau and the Liberals would rather punish Canadian workers than stand up for them. They are more than happy to block our exports, start a trade war with the U.S., and risk economic devastation — all while turning a blind eye to border security and organized crime.

Canadians deserve better. The world wants our energy. The Americans want our energy. And yet, the only people who don’t want Canadian oil and gas to succeed are the ones running this country.