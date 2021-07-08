Going Against the Narrative with Patriot J | Andrew Says 31

Patriot J is a hip-hop artist who has come out against traditional political narratives in Californian politics, challenging Democratic norms on race issues. He's had top 10 songs in the country, without mainstream airplay.

FOLLOW REBEL NEWS ON TWITTER

Patriot J (real name Jordan Dixon-Hamilton) joins Andrew Says to discuss streaming platforms Spotify and SoundCloud banning his song with Bryson Gray over “hateful content.”

Andrew and the rapper also discuss the U.S. women's soccer team kneeling during the national anthem, and CNN's attempt to paint Tucker Carlson as an extremist.

To receive a 10 per cent discount at www.RebelNewsStore.com, use promo code ANDREW10 at checkout.

For previous episodes of Andrew Says, click the following: