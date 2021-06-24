UPDATE: Christian conservative rapper Bryson Gray pulled from SoundCloud

Facebook / Bryson Gray

Earlier this week, Christian conservative hip-hop artist Bryson Gray had his song "Safe Space" inexplicably deleted by Spotify, and it hasn't taken long for the cancel culture train to move forward.

Now, Gray has had his song removed from another music streaming giant: SoundCloud.

"After I made that thread, “SAFE SPACE” has OFFICIALLY BEEN BANNED ON SOUNDCLOUD. THEY JUST EMAILED ME. WOW. CENSORSHIP IS REAL," Gray said on Twitter.

Unlike Spotify, which did not seem to give a reason for the deletion, SoundCloud attached this reasoning in an email response to Gray:

"You must not use the Platform to upload, post, store, transmit, display, copy, distribute, promote or make available or otherwise communicate to the public:

any Content that is abusive, libellous [sic], defamatory, pornographic or obscene, that promotes or incites violence, terrorism, illegal acts, or hatred on the grounds of race, ethnicity, cultural identity, religious belief, disability, gender, identity or sexual orientation, or is otherwise objectionable in SoundCloud's reasonable discretion;"

Clearly, this could open up arguments for the removal of many songs from musicians whose content contains explicit lyrics.

After I made that thread, “SAFE SPACE” has OFFICIALLY BEEN BANNED ON SOUNDCLOUD. THEY JUST EMAILED ME. WOW. CENSORSHIP IS REAL. pic.twitter.com/0pcHh4l7YZ — CCG BRYSON (@RealBrysonGray) June 24, 2021