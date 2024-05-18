Andy Ngo: The pro-Hamas crowd hates America

This is just an excerpt from The Ezra Levant Show. To see new, ad-free episodes, which air Monday - Friday @ 8 p.m. ET | 6 p.m. MT, become a subscriber to RebelNews+. This episode originally aired on May 17, 2024.

On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Ezra spoke with Senior Editor of The Post Millenial Andy Ngo about his latest reporting on Antifa. As an expert on Antifa, Andy has not only reported on the radical group for years but was chased down and physically attacked by the group a few months ago.

Andy delved into the key role that Antifa has played in the pro-Palestine rallies and encampments that have taken over North American streets, college campuses and more:

I had said in the past that there would be another George Floyd-type moment. I didn't anticipate that a geopolitical issue in the Middle East would be the George Floyd moment for this year, but unfortunately, that's what it is currently. We have a coalition around the world of revolutionaries who, for different political agendas, would like to see America and its friends destroyed. The hatred that they are expressing towards Israel, genocidal hatred, I might add, is the same hatred that they feel for the United States, for Canada, the whole liberal world order they would like to see destroyed. And in this coalition, we have different new groups of people coming together or strengthening some of their bonds. I should say they've worked together in the past. unsurprisingly, there are the anarchists and communists of Antifa.

Ezra asked him how much of the movement is organic, and how much of it is funded by Soros-like figures. Andy responded: