Andy Ngo: The pro-Hamas crowd hates America
'We have a coalition around the world of revolutionaries who, for different political agendas, would like to see America and its friends destroyed,' said Andy.
This is just an excerpt from The Ezra Levant Show. To see new, ad-free episodes, which air Monday - Friday @ 8 p.m. ET | 6 p.m. MT, become a subscriber to RebelNews+. This episode originally aired on May 17, 2024.
On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Ezra spoke with Senior Editor of The Post Millenial Andy Ngo about his latest reporting on Antifa. As an expert on Antifa, Andy has not only reported on the radical group for years but was chased down and physically attacked by the group a few months ago.
Andy delved into the key role that Antifa has played in the pro-Palestine rallies and encampments that have taken over North American streets, college campuses and more:
I had said in the past that there would be another George Floyd-type moment. I didn't anticipate that a geopolitical issue in the Middle East would be the George Floyd moment for this year, but unfortunately, that's what it is currently. We have a coalition around the world of revolutionaries who, for different political agendas, would like to see America and its friends destroyed.
The hatred that they are expressing towards Israel, genocidal hatred, I might add, is the same hatred that they feel for the United States, for Canada, the whole liberal world order they would like to see destroyed. And in this coalition, we have different new groups of people coming together or strengthening some of their bonds. I should say they've worked together in the past. unsurprisingly, there are the anarchists and communists of Antifa.
Ezra asked him how much of the movement is organic, and how much of it is funded by Soros-like figures. Andy responded:
So one thing that I research a lot, particularly in my reporting on the 2020 riots, is the role of GoFundMe, CashApp and Venmo in these ad-hoc groups that spring up on social media for the cause of the month, the cause of the week, cause of the day.
And people can give anonymous small donation amounts or even large sometimes, you can see how much they're giving, even if you don't see the names of who the individuals are. This is particularly dangerous because the cycle of anonymous giving can involve state actors. We just don't know who they are. Some of the bigger sources of funding, that have come in, as you have mentioned, have involved billionaire far-left philanthropists like George Soros and others through their various charity foundations that funnel money into various nonprofit groups that run various projects.
Some of the groups that are receiving big money are the Students for Justice in Palestine, for example, and Jewish Voice for Peace, JVP is one of the groups involved in many of the university encampment protests. And these are people who are not students but professional agitators. The professional outside agitators are a huge component of the encampments.
