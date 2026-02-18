ANNOUNCING: The News Cruise 2026 — reserve your cabin now!

I have some big news for you — something we’ve never done before, and something I know will excite every enthusiastic Rebel News supporter.

This year, we’re setting sail for the Caribbean once again — but with a twist. For the first time ever, we’re teaming up with our friends at Juno News for a one-of-a-kind adventure: The News Cruise — a seven-night Caribbean adventure from November 28 to December 5, 2026, bringing together Rebel and Juno fans, journalists, and VIP guests at sea.

It’s going to be a full week in the Eastern Caribbean aboard Holland America Line’s gorgeous MS Eurodam — seven nights of sunshine, political debates, great food, and amazing company. And the hosts? I’ll be there — along with Keean Bexte, plus a roster of journalists from both Rebel News and Juno News. And yes — we’ll also be announcing special guests, the kind we love to interview but whom you'd rarely get to meet casually over dinner or cocktails.

Here's the itinerary:

• Nov 28 (Sat) — Ft. Lauderdale

• Nov 29 (Sun) — At Sea

• Nov 30 (Mon) — Grand Turk

• Dec 01 (Tue) — San Juan

• Dec 02 (Wed) — St. Thomas

• Dec 03 (Thu) — At Sea

• Dec 04 (Fri) — Half Moon Cay

• Dec 05 (Sat) — Ft. Lauderdale

But as always, it’s not just about palm trees and turquoise water — though there will be plenty of that. The real magic is spending time with people who care about the future of our country (and the free world), free speech, civil liberties, independent news, censorship, and the battles to come.

Each evening, we’ll gather for dinner and drinks, with time set aside for private receptions, exclusive panels, Q&A sessions and roundtables, candid “off the record” conversations you will never see online, and — my favourite — rotating seats each night at dinner so you get to meet everyone. It’s casual, it’s friendly, it’s intellectually stimulating — and frankly, it’s just a lot of fun.

If you’re already a Rebel News cruise veteran, you know exactly what I mean. And if you’ve never joined us before, this is the year to jump in.

And let me say: the destinations themselves are absolutely stunning. From the powder-white beaches of Half Moon Cay, to the colourful colonial streets of Old San Juan, to the dramatic rock cliffs and harbours of St. Thomas, each port offers a completely different style of paradise — with history, food, and culture to explore at your own pace.

Cabins are limited — we always sell out, and now we're joining forces with Juno News too, so I expect demand to be even higher.

The News Cruise sails from November 28 to December 5, 2026, departing from Ft. Lauderdale and visiting Grand Turk, San Juan, St. Thomas, and Half Moon Cay.

Our cruises have sold out every year, and this year we've teamed up with Juno News, so we expect demand to be even higher.

We’ll be announcing additional Rebel and Juno journalists in the coming weeks — as well as some special guests we’re genuinely excited about. These are people you normally only see on TV or at rallies, but on a cruise you actually get to talk to them. I think you're going to love the speaker lineup.

