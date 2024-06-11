ANOTHER church goes up in flames — are Canadians noticing a pattern?

By Drea Humphrey PETITION: Save Our Churches Justin Trudeau, RCMP Commissioner Brenda Lucki, and Minister of Public Safety Bill Blair must recognize the burning of churches as acts of hate and terrorism, work forcefully to end them, and provide safety for Christians and their places of worship. 19,095 signatures

Goal: 30,000 Signatures Optional email code

First Name Last Name Email Mobile Phone Send me email updates Send me text message updates Phone Address (Street, City, State, Postal Code) Country Afghanistan Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos (Keeling) Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Congo, the Democratic Republic of the Cook Islands Costa Rica Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Côte d'Ivoire Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands (Malvinas) Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See (Vatican City State) Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran, Islamic Republic of Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao People's Democratic Republic Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia, Federated States of Moldova, Republic of Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island North Korea North Macedonia, Republic of Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestine, State of Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Réunion Saint Barthélemy Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Martin (French part) Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Sint Maarten (Dutch part) Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and the South Sandwich Islands South Korea South Sudan Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania, United Republic of Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates United Kingdom United States United States Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela, Bolivarian Republic of Viet Nam Virgin Islands, British Virgin Islands, U.S. Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Åland Islands Secure

On Sunday, June 9, in the morning before 8 a.m., just a few hours before weekly church service was set to take place, St. Anne’s Anglican Church in Toronto’s Little Portugal neighbourhood was engulfed in flames. The church held historical significance as it’s the only church in Canada to feature artwork from members of the Group of Seven, with its architectural design modelled in the Byzantine style after the Hagia Sophia.

Sadly, the artwork-filled dome has been destroyed forever.

The cause of the fire is still unknown, with Reverend Don Beyers saying the doors to the church were locked the night before: “It’s a real mystery to us how this even happened, we’re not even sure.”

An investigation is underway by the Toronto Police Service, Toronto Fire Services and the Office of the Fire Marshal and Emergency Management. An online portal has been created for submitting evidence.

If it turns out that this burning was caused by arson, it wouldn’t be the first time in recent history. In fact, Truth North details how over 100 Canadian churches have been burned or vandalized since an announcement was made in 2021 about “unmarked graves” at the site of the former Kamloops residential school, a claim which has yet to be backed by any evidence three years later.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau followed his disapproving remarks about the church burnings by saying the hatred causing them was “understandable”: “I understand the anger that’s out there against the federal government, against institutions like the Catholic Church. It is real, and it’s fully understandable.”

The prime minister’s senior advisor, Gerald Butts, made similar remarks on X.

No Terry, it is not. Though it may be understandable. — Gerald Butts (@gmbutts) July 6, 2021

While CBC reported on tiny skid marks on a Pride flag painted on a public Waterloo street two years in a row as ‘vandalism’, the state broadcaster has yet to make any connection between the burning of this place of worship and the 47 other churches that have reached the same fate in recent years.

Trudeau has yet to comment on the loss of the nationally significant church.

Very near my neighborhood

A beautiful and significant old church



What do you think @JustinTrudeau

About all the church arson in Canada

Which you and your lies at least partially inspiredhttps://t.co/H9cZV7G30M — Dr Jordan B Peterson (@jordanbpeterson) June 11, 2024

Rebel News took to Yonge-Dundas Square in downtown Toronto to find out if Canadians are aware of the 47 church burnings that have ravaged the country, and whether or not they see a double standard in the media and culture when it comes to the anti-Christian attacks.