Anti-Israel hate mob ignores premier's call to cease disruption

Anti-Israel activists in Melbourne have vowed to continue their weekly marches through the city centre, rejecting Victorian Premier Jacinta Allan’s calls to end the protests despite the ceasefire in Gaza.

The marches have effectively made the city a no-go zone for Melbourne's Jewish community who have lived in fear since the Hamas terror attacks 15 months ago.

🚨 Police FORCED to protect Aussie Jews from violent Palestinian mob



Brave group takes a stand in Melbourne against anti-Israel demonstrations that have made the CBD a no-go zone for Jews since Oct 7



Full story: https://t.co/pRCDM6YEQV pic.twitter.com/xXuDCGZ0SG — Avi Yemini (@OzraeliAvi) January 14, 2025

Australia Palestine Advocacy Network president Nasser Mashni said his mob would not stop demonstrating. “Our protests, which take many forms, continue unabated, because this ceasefire is not the end – it is a pause in Israel’s ongoing genocidal violence, doing nothing to change the lived reality for Palestinians who continue to live under illegal Israeli occupation and apartheid,” he claimed. “We have a lot of work ahead to hold our own government accountable.”

Palestinians are the only people who can claim genocide and victory for the same war — Avi Yemini (@OzraeliAvi) January 16, 2025

The Free Palestine Coalition Melbourne echoed this stance, accusing Allan of interfering in their activities. “Jacinta Allan and Australian politicians should be doing their role of applying pressure to ensure the ceasefire is enforced, not micromanaging our solidarity efforts,” a spokesperson said. Meanwhile, the Simon Wiesenthal Center in the United States has raised concerns about the safety of Jewish communities in Australia. Rabbi Abraham Cooper, who met with Australian ambassador to the U.S. Kevin Rudd, said the protests had turned parts of Melbourne into no-go zones for Jewish people.

"If you were in Gaza, you'd be dead"



no sh!t, Sherlock



FULL VIDEO: https://t.co/pRCDM6YEQV pic.twitter.com/yAkzECVf9f — Avi Yemini (@OzraeliAvi) January 16, 2025

“We’re not attacking the right of individuals or organisations or communities to protest,” Cooper said. “Let them do so, but not in a way in which everyone else, in this case specifically Jewish [communities], are barred from their own downtown.”

Allan has condemned the ongoing demonstrations for causing “disruption to our streets.” She added, “If they can find a space for a ceasefire in the Middle East, surely we can find a space for these protests to come to an end in Melbourne.”

While a ceasefire is in place in Gaza, activists insist their demonstrations will continue until what they call “ongoing injustices” are resolved.