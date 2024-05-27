Anti-Israel protesters at U of T continue demonstration past eviction deadline

The Canadian Press / Chris Young

Anti-Israel protesters who have remained camped out on the University of Toronto grounds for weeks say they will not honour the terms of a trespass notice issued by the school.

The notice told students that they would need to clear the site by 8 am today.

WATCH: Shocker! No Canadian flags flying at U of T's 'Little Gaza'



Perhaps it should come as no surprise that the loony squatters taking up residence here aren’t big on flying the Canadian flag.



REPORT by @TheMenzoid: https://t.co/BEIEKRD9mb — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) May 24, 2024

Organizers say that they will instead hold a rally alongside the Ontario Federation of Labour in an effort to force the school to meet their demands.

Officials from the institution issued a trespass notice on Friday ordering protesters to remove the encampment by 8 am on Monday. Officials indicated on Sunday that an injunction would be sought if protesters did not comply, reports the Canadian Press.

U of T's 'Little Gaza' continues to fester as pro-Hamas mob becomes more bold



David Menzies provides an update from 'Little Gaza', the encampment anti-Israel protesters have set up on the lawn at the University of Toronto.



FULL REPORT: https://t.co/FoXbPpOJer pic.twitter.com/bJMar18wmX — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) May 8, 2024

In a statement posted Monday morning, university president Meric Gertler announced that the school is seeking an injunction and requesting an expedited case conference from the court.

“In addition to pursuing this legal avenue to return King’s College Circle to the university community, we continue to engage in discussions with students representing those in the encampment,” the statement reads.

“We held a long and productive meeting yesterday and are meeting again today. We remain hopeful that we can reach an agreement and bring the unauthorized encampment to an end.”

A meeting between the two parties was held on Sunday, where protesters gave their list of demands, including that the university disclose all public investments in companies profiting from the Israel-Hamas conflict.

Pro-Israel counter-demonstrators confront 'Little Gaza' encampment at University of Toronto



These reprobates are illegally squatting on university property, and incredibly, they are acting as if they are the landlords.https://t.co/iAWKHLz6Mr.



MORE: https://t.co/fSq5UWqSfj pic.twitter.com/IVIEfjKmgr — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) May 16, 2024

They are also demanding the school create a joint working group, including their participation, to review private investments and to sever ties with two specific Israeli academic institutions.

Neither the protesters nor the university have made public statements about the meeting's outcome.