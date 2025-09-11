Anti-Israel protesters demonstrate against Oct. 7 documentary at TIFF

Talk about a titanic tiff at TIFF, even though this brouhaha came with a happy ending.

TIFF is the acronym for the Toronto International Film Festival. And last month, before the festival even kicked off, TIFF was making international headlines – for all the wrong reasons.

That’s because the film festival announced that it was pulling a documentary, The Road Between Us: The Ultimate Rescue.

Now, why would that be? The doc focuses on a grandfather saving his grandkids from the Hamas massacre that was carried out in Israel on Oct. 7, 2023. What, pray tell, was the problem?

Well, if you can believe it, TIFF CEO Cameron Bailey said it all had to do with a copyright issue. Yes, he actually said that with a straight face.

Critics, including lawyers, confirm the copyright excuse is bogus under fair use – especially since Hamas filmed their own atrocities and wanted that footage to be distributed far and wide for everyone to see. (One ponders: if a documentary is produced about the Nazi death camps, will the filmmakers need the Nazis to sign a consent form to allow footage of the camps to be shown?)

Unbelievable.

Outrage over this perceived antisemitism was quick – and international in scope.

TIFF would later reverse its asinine decision, announcing that The Road Between Us: The Ultimate Rescue, was back on the schedule.

On Wednesday afternoon at the posh Roy Thompson Hall, the documentary was screened.

Predicably, pro-Hamas demonstrators showed up outside the venue to disrupt things. Par the course, the Hamasholes denounced the doc and chanted genocide. But in the final analysis, they accomplished what they accomplish so often: they lost.

Indeed, if anything, the doc’s director, Montreal-born Barry Averich, should send a thank you card to the Hamasholes. Due to their antics, they only succeeded in recreating the “Barbra Streisand Effect”. Which is to say, people who had never even heard of this documentary now want to see it. Indeed, the Toronto screening was a sellout.

As for the du rigueur infantile temper tantrums of the Hamasholes, we are reminded of that line from the Immortal Bard’s Macbeth: “A tale told by an idiot, full of sound and fury, signifying nothing.”