Anti-Israel protestors surround Rebel News reporter

Rebel News reporters were chased, heckled, and briefly surrounded by protestors on Parliament Hill.

Alex Dhaliwal
  April 12, 2025

 

A large anti-Israel gathering manifested on Parliament Hill Saturday to protest the existence of the Jewish state. Thousands are expected to attend the demonstration.

Amnesty Ottawa-Gatineau, a human rights group advocating for global justice, which shared a "Protest Safety Guide," encouraged masks to avoid police identification.

Independent reporter Caryma Sa’d learned that protesters were bussed in from Mississauga, Toronto, Hamilton, Kitchener-Waterloo, Montreal, and Quebec City for the National March for Palestine.

The protest guide advises participants to turn off biometrics, and stay in groups to evade surveillance, a response to arrests in Toronto last March 7, where anti-Israel protesters faced charges for concealing their identities during a demonstration.

The local chapter for Amnesty International appeared to encourage masking to avoid further detection.

Meanwhile, Rebel News reporters were chased, heckled, and briefly surrounded by protestors on Parliament Hill. Alexa Lavoie asked if they endorsed violence but did not receive a response.

"Why are you masking yourself?" Lavoie asked another. "Are you going to do something?" he asked. "Are you going to do something about it?" Just before the interaction, the same protestor yelled obscenities at the reporter.

Another protestor unsuccessfully tried to have Lavoie removed from the public sidewalk for covering the march.

"If you support Israel, you support the murder of children," he said, before lunging at her microphone. A Parliamentary police officer witnessed the incident and intervened.

Over the next three years, 49 civilian and sworn employees will be staffed as part of a new Parliament district policing team, taking over policing responsibilities from the Parliamentary Protective Service beyond Parliament Hill, specifically on Wellington Street.

Prior marches saw assaults and alleged police inaction, amid claims of "two-tier policing."

That follows the 2022 Freedom Convoy and a $290 million lawsuit against the organizers.

