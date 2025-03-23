Anti-Israel thug hurls VILE insult during Melbourne rally

An anti-Israel protest in Melbourne’s CBD turned hostile on Sunday as a demonstrator hurled a vicious insult at police, referencing a 2020 crash that killed four officers.

The confrontation occurred outside the State Library of Victoria, where hundreds had gathered for the weekly demonstration. Video footage captured protesters clashing with police as multiple individuals attempted to push through a police line.

One man who tried to break through was shoved back by an officer before other protesters began shouting abuse.

“You f--ing racists cs,” one activist yelled.

“You f--ing racist pig, you need a f--ing Porsche through you on the f--ing Eastern Road, you f--ing pig.”

The remark referenced the fatal Eastern Freeway crash in which a 19-tonne semi-trailer, driven by sleep-deprived and drug-affected Mohinder Singh, ploughed into four Victoria Police officers.

The deaths of Leading Senior Constable Lynette Taylor, Senior Constable Kevin King, and constables Josh Prestney and Glen Humphris marked the largest single loss of life in Victoria Police history.

Singh pleaded guilty to culpable driving causing death and was sentenced in 2021 to 18 years and six months in prison.

The Porsche driver who had been pulled over before the crash, Richard Pusey, was jailed for 10 months for driving offences and a further 10 months for filming the dying officers while making expletive-laden remarks.

Sunday’s protest footage, shared by the Islamic Council of Victoria, also showed demonstrators chanting “all Zionists are terrorists,” while a sign read, “Zionist kid killers be gone.”

Major Australian cities have seen regular protests since the October 7 terror attacks on Israel.