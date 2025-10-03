Antifa in Canada's Defence Department? Alexa Lavoie recounts shocking encounter

On Friday's live stream, Rebel News journalist Alexa Lavoie discussed her recent report exposing a possible Antifa cell within the Department of National Defence.

Alexa's investigation into the individual responsible for throwing a smoke bomb on stage at a church in Montreal while Christian musician Sean Feucht was performing in July led her to a man named Gabriel Lepage.

Legpage, the alleged smoke bomber, was questioned by Alexa about his possible involvement in the disturbing incident that occurred in July. He is also reportedly an employee at the Defence Department, sparking increasing security concerns.

"I saw him texting, texting, he even called the police saying that I was harassing him," Alexa explained.

WE FOUND HIM: The alleged smoke bomber — and his shocking links to Antifa inside Canada’s military



Mark Carney’s Liberal government appears to be employing Antifa extremists inside federal institutions — even within our national defence system.

pic.twitter.com/q4jfvabRwR — Alexandra Lavoie (@ThevoiceAlexa) September 30, 2025

Alexa's source reported that employees within the Defence Department were instructed by a superior not to comment on the story to the media.

After Lepage refused to comment on the incident, Alexa was aggressively approached by several individuals resembling Antifa militants.

They shouted angrily at Alexa, yelling at her to leave the area. One masked thug even physically attacked Alexa before scurrying away in the direction of a waiting vehicle.

"If we have an Antifa cell working inside the National Defence Department, this is a serious national security breach," Alexa said.

Montreal police have confirmed that they are investigating the smoke bombing incident from July, but so far no arrests have been made and no suspects have been identified by authorities.