Antifa in Canada's Defence Department? Alexa Lavoie recounts shocking encounter

Alexa was attacked by a man dressed as an Antifa militant after questioning the individual who allegedly threw a smoke bomb on stage during a worship service at a church in Montreal in July.

  |   October 03, 2025   |   News Analysis   |   1 Comment

On Friday's live stream, Rebel News journalist Alexa Lavoie discussed her recent report exposing a possible Antifa cell within the Department of National Defence.

Alexa's investigation into the individual responsible for throwing a smoke bomb on stage at a church in Montreal while Christian musician Sean Feucht was performing in July led her to a man named Gabriel Lepage.

Legpage, the alleged smoke bomber, was questioned by Alexa about his possible involvement in the disturbing incident that occurred in July. He is also reportedly an employee at the Defence Department, sparking increasing security concerns.

"I saw him texting, texting, he even called the police saying that I was harassing him," Alexa explained.

Alexa's source reported that employees within the Defence Department were instructed by a superior not to comment on the story to the media.

After Lepage refused to comment on the incident, Alexa was aggressively approached by several individuals resembling Antifa militants.

They shouted angrily at Alexa, yelling at her to leave the area. One masked thug even physically attacked Alexa before scurrying away in the direction of a waiting vehicle.

"If we have an Antifa cell working inside the National Defence Department, this is a serious national security breach," Alexa said.

Montreal police have confirmed that they are investigating the smoke bombing incident from July, but so far no arrests have been made and no suspects have been identified by authorities.

Please help us protect Alexa Lavoie from violent Antifa thugs so she can continue reporting fearlessly!

URGENT: Help Protect Alexa Lavoie from Antifa intimidation!

After our investigation identified the alleged church smoke-bomber and exposed his shocking links to Antifa inside Canada’s defence establishment, our reporter Alexa Lavoie has faced escalating harassment while doing her job in the field.

We refuse to be bullied into silence — but we do need your help to keep Alexa safe.

Your donation will fund urgent home-protection upgrades (professional risk assessment, monitored alarm, security cameras, reinforced entry points, lighting, and other protective equipment) and additional private security to accompany Alexa on high-risk assignments.

Every contribution — whether $25, $50, $100 or whatever you can — goes directly to safeguarding a working journalist so she can continue reporting while the investigation unfolds.

If the government won’t protect reporters from extremist intimidation, we will — with your support.

Amount
$
Donation frequency
DONATE

  • Bruce Atchison
    commented 2025-10-03 17:52:52 -0400
    I wish Antifa were banned in Canada. Stupid Marx Carnage has no interest in helping citizens against these thugs.