WATCH: Antifa protester found GUILTY of assaulting Avi Yemini

A self-proclaimed 'anti-fascist' has been found guilty and placed on a six-month good behaviour bond for assaulting Avi Yemini at a left-wing protest in early 2020.

The news comes just mere weeks after Victoria Police issued a grovelling apology for arresting the Rebel News reporter at multiple Melbourne protests.

In a promising sign that police may have turned over a new leaf and will start punishing those breaking the law, not the reporters doing their job, Yemini received notification directly from the force's Public Order Response letting him know about the verdict.

The offender, Tristan Silk, approached Yemini from behind at a protest on January 10 and splashed a bottle of water over his head directly in front of a group of police.

At the time, the reporter was talking to a commanding officer, completely unaware of what was happening behind him as police rushed to apprehend the offender.

Avi Yemini won his case against Victoria Police in the state's Supreme Court after repeated incidents involving police that prevented him from doing his job reporting from the front lines in Melbourne in 2020 and 2021.

Police were forced to admit that Yemini was wrongly arrested and detained while telling the other side of the story at the protests and said that they 'sincerely apologised for the hurt and embarrassment suffered'.