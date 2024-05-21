Antifa thugs spray-paint Rebel News team while covering pro-Hamas encampment

E-transfer (Canada):

Antifa activists occupying the University of Quebec in Montreal (UQAM) campus with their encampment sprayed paint at the Rebel News team who were on the ground to report on the situation. They also deployed umbrellas to hide their identities from the cameras.

Last week, the Rebel News Quebec team was on the ground at the second anti-Israel encampment in Montreal located at UQAM. On the scene, multiple UQAM security officers, along with a Montreal police (SPVM) car, were parked on the premises.

When Rebel News reporter Alexa Lavoie attempted to speak with someone regarding the encampment, individuals on the ground quickly blew whistles to alert the camp of Rebel News' presence. Immediately, anti-Israel and radical leftists covered their faces with Keffiyehs and scarves to conceal their identities. A large group of individuals also used umbrellas to prevent us from recording and to shield themselves from being recorded.

"HALAL ZONE NO PIGS"



University of Quebec in Montreal's anti-Israel encampment deploys 'Antifa' style tactics to block my reporting. Umbrellas and spray paint assault myself and videographer.



Banner reads: Al'Aqsa L'UQAM'



Full report to come soon https://t.co/MK7PbgngsO pic.twitter.com/lck5GyNgRO — Alexandra Lavoie (@ThevoiceAlexa) May 16, 2024

Graffiti was observed on the university walls, including messages like "ACAB" (All Cops Are Bastards). The Montreal police (SPVM) are investigating after construction materials, such as steel fences, were allegedly stolen near the anti-Israel encampment at UQAM.

UQAM has pointed out that its foundation has no investment in armaments. They also mentioned ‘having adopted a responsible investment policy many years ago, and that the university does not currently have a mobility agreement nor framework agreement with Israeli universities.’

In addition, the university also stated in an email that they "condemn the theft of materials suffered by contractors carrying out various renovation works at the Pierre-Dansereau Science Complex".

"Israel Murderer, Rebel News complicit," was chanted repeatedly by the Antifa activists, who obstructed Rebel News from reporting on the ground. On three occasions, a member of their group sprayed thick black latex paint at Rebel News' camera equipment.

MUST WATCH:



The moment when a radical Islamo-Antifa thug spray painted myself and producer Guillaume to stop our reporting here at the anti-Israel encampment in UQAM, Montreal.https://t.co/MK7PbgngsO for the full report coming soon. pic.twitter.com/CN4wso5bbH — Alexandra Lavoie (@ThevoiceAlexa) May 16, 2024

UQAM security did not assist us when we were attacked; they simply asked us to leave as tensions escalated but did not intervene with the anti-Israel activists to prevent the attacks, harassment, and pushing.

Alexa and I will not be intimidated by these fake thugs at UQAM. pic.twitter.com/Bt0Fa81aAi — Guillaume Roy (@guillaum3roy) May 17, 2024

How long will universities tolerate these radical leftists occupying their private property?