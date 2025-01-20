Antisemitic firebombing destroys Sydney childcare centre

A suspected anti-Semitic attack has left a childcare centre in Sydney’s eastern suburbs destroyed by fire and marked with hateful graffiti, sparking widespread condemnation and calls for urgent action.

Emergency services were called to the Only About Children childcare centre at the corner of Anzac Parade and Storey Street in Maroubra around 1.00am on Tuesday, after reports of a fire.

Firefighters quickly extinguished the blaze, but not before significant damage was done to the property. An antisemitic slur was also spray-painted on the centre’s exterior wall.

Police suspect the attackers may have mistaken the childcare facility for a synagogue located 150 metres further down Anzac Parade. Authorities have launched Operation Avalite to track down the perpetrators.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese labelled the attack an "evil hate crime," pledging federal support to NSW Police. "My government will support NSW Police to hunt down the offenders and ensure they face the full force of the law through Operation Avalite," Albanese said.

Jewish community leader Alex Ryvchin condemned the attack, urging the government to treat it as a national emergency. "To plan and execute the firebombing of a childcare centre requires a depth of savagery that is difficult to imagine," Ryvchin said.

He warned of growing fears in the community. "Families will be having conversations about whether it's safe to send their children to the places where they should be safest. Antisemitism consumes everything. It is the disease that is destroying our country," Ryvchin added.

The incident follows a series of anti-Semitic attacks across Sydney, including graffiti and arson targeting Jewish community sites and homes. Last week, swastikas and hateful slogans were painted near Sydenham Train Station and Newtown Synagogue.

Opposition Leader Peter Dutton has proposed stricter laws to combat hate crimes, including mandatory minimum sentences for terrorism-related offences and displaying Nazi symbols.