The targeting of Jewish institutions across Canada continues with protests at synagogues

This is just an excerpt from The Ezra Levant Show. To see new, ad-free episodes, which air Monday - Friday @ 8 p.m. ET | 6 p.m. MT, become a subscriber to RebelNews+. This episode originally aired on March 8, 2024.

On Friday's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Ezra discussed the increasingly frequent antisemitic demonstrations targeting Jewish institutions in major Canadian cities. Pro-Hamas agitators have protested outside Jewish-founded hospitals like Toronto's Mount Sinai and vandalized Jewish-owned businesses like Chapters Indigo.

These incidents may be relatively minor, but in Montreal, gunshots have been fired at Jewish schools and Molotov cocktails thrown into Jewish organizations' offices.

Antisemitic protesters are now openly calling for genocide outside synagogues in Jewish neighbourhoods like the Greater Toronto Area's Thornhill area, as seen last week.

"There's posters being held at protests with machine guns, there's posters that say by any means necessary, showing a gun," Ezra noted. "Those are calls for death, for murder. They're not pretending to be political. They're not really going through the effort anymore. They just realize they can get away with pure Jew hatred."