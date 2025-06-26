Apathy causing Canadians to lose democracy: David Parker

Rebel News LIVE! 2025 in Red Deer, Alberta featured a number of prominent speakers discussing the unprecedented challenges facing Western Canada.

During the event, David Parker discussed how Canadians' apathy towards politics has led the nation to the troubling point its reached today.

Parker is the leader of 'Take Back Alberta', a grassroots movement aimed at advancing individual freedoms and shifting power from the ruling elite to everyday Albertans.

"The thesis behind Take Back Alberta is that our general population is so apathetic and ignorant of how their political system works, that we are losing our democracy," he explained.

"You think politics is like the weather, you think it happens, you observe it happening. You even pray for rain sometimes. But politics is not the weather. Politics is people."

Parker described what it will take from everyday Canadians to restore a government that is by the people, for the people.

"No leader is coming to save you, none ... If there's a sin of apathy, what is repentance? It's no longer being apathetic, no longer saying, 'I'm too busy, I have too much work, someone else can do it.' They can't, no one else is going to do it. If you don't do it, it will not happen."

Parker stressed that without a resurgence of civic engagement and political participation from everyday Canadians, the federal and provincial governments will continue betraying their populations.