April carbon tax hike will seal Liberals' election defeat: Kris Sims

This week, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau convinced Governor General Mary Simon to prorogue Parliament and announced his intention to step down as both Liberal leader and prime minister.

As the week draws to a close, the party's leadership race has started to kick into gear. But with polls skewed heavily in favour of the Pierre Poiliievre-led Conservatives, do the faltering Liberals have any chance?

Certainly not as long they continue pushing the carbon tax, the Canadian Taxpayers Federation's Kris Sims told The Gunn Show on Wednesday night.

Looking at how Trudeau's decision to prorogue Parliament has put the House of Commons on hiatus until March 24, Kris pointed out how shortly after this, on April 1, is the annual carbon tax hike.

“And the carbon tax is one of the reasons why they're [the Liberals] are at the bottom of the polls,” she said. “It's the millstone hanging around the necks of all of these candidates [to succeed Trudeau].”

Recent byelection results have seen the Liberals lose long-held strongholds in both Toronto and Montreal, a dire sign of what likely lies ahead.

“They are in deep trouble, and I have got to stress a huge reason why — it's not just because of Trudeau, as much as people don't like Trudeau. It's what they did. It's the fact people can't afford jack anymore,” Kris said of the unpopular carbon tax.

“And one of the reasons they can't afford stuff is because of stupid things like the carbon tax, which punishes every single part of your life. From heating your home to driving to work, to growing food, buying food — you name it.”