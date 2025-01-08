What does a Trudeau resignation mean for Canadian taxpayers?

Trudeau's leaving his successor to answer for his malfeasance. It's the slimy way out, but it's the most Trudeau thing Trudeau has ever done.

Sheila Gunn Reid
  |   January 08, 2025

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced his "intention to resign" Monday after the Liberals promised to select their next leader. It will take place through a "robust, nationwide" selection process - whatever that means. 

The next couple of months will mark a long, painful goodbye for the four-term prime minister. Expert the fortunes of the Liberal Party to sink further at the expense of taxpayers, who, by all means, want an election now.

They want Trudeau, his inner circle, and New Democrat enablers to buzz off. Without reservations, taxpayers overwhelmingly reject Trudeau's inflationary spending, mass immigration agenda that will send Canada on the pathway to a slow-burn recovery. 

Not to mention his reluctance to address crime, love for gun grabs, medical discrimination, and bizarre neo-feminist preening. YUCK!

But Canadians won't have to send a message to the man who censored and abused them, both financially and morally for nearly a decade. He's leaving his successor to answer for his malfeasance. 

It's the slimy way out, but it's the most Trudeau thing Trudeau has ever done. 

But in this mess, there is a chance some opportunistic Liberals might get together to demand the party end the unpopular carbon tax. Not to save Canadians some money, mind you, but to save themselves from electoral defeat. 

Justin Trudeau has announced he will resign as Prime Minister only after the Liberal Party selects a new leader. But why should Canadians wait? Trudeau must call a federal election immediately to face the consequences of his leadership. If you agree, sign this petition. Demand Justin Trudeau call an election immediately!

Please help Rebel News fight back in Campaign 2025!

Justin Trudeau’s so-called resignation is a sham — he’s clinging to power, proroguing Parliament, and setting the stage for cronyism and foreign interference in the Liberal leadership race. Rebel News is fighting back by exposing Trudeau’s scheme, vetting the Liberal Party leadership race, and gearing up for the next election with fearless, independent journalism. A generous but anonymous donor has committed to match every dollar donated to this campaign up to $50,000, doubling the impact of your donation. Please chip in now and help Rebel News defend Canadian democracy!

