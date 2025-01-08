What does a Trudeau resignation mean for Canadian taxpayers?
Trudeau's leaving his successor to answer for his malfeasance. It's the slimy way out, but it's the most Trudeau thing Trudeau has ever done.
GUEST: Kris Sims, the Alberta Director for the Taxpayers Federation, discusses the pathway to lower taxes and smaller, more accountable government.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced his "intention to resign" Monday after the Liberals promised to select their next leader. It will take place through a "robust, nationwide" selection process - whatever that means.
The next couple of months will mark a long, painful goodbye for the four-term prime minister. Expert the fortunes of the Liberal Party to sink further at the expense of taxpayers, who, by all means, want an election now.
DO NOT BE FOOLED: Trudeau has not resigned!— Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) January 7, 2025
At first glance, it looks like Justin Trudeau resigned this morning as prime minister. But that's not true — here's why.
At first glance, it looks like Justin Trudeau resigned this morning as prime minister. But if you listen… pic.twitter.com/sSw2YfRJuy
They want Trudeau, his inner circle, and New Democrat enablers to buzz off. Without reservations, taxpayers overwhelmingly reject Trudeau's inflationary spending, mass immigration agenda that will send Canada on the pathway to a slow-burn recovery.
Not to mention his reluctance to address crime, love for gun grabs, medical discrimination, and bizarre neo-feminist preening. YUCK!
🚨LIBERAL MEMBERS OF PARLIAMENT:— Kris Sims (@kris_sims) January 7, 2025
You can scrap the TRUDEAU carbon tax now
Canadians should not have to pay one more nickel of this thing
Trudeau's headed for the exit & he can take his carbon tax with him
At your emergency caucus meeting tomorrow:
SCRAP the CARBON TAX
📺⬇️ pic.twitter.com/cVgOwBGrsQ
But Canadians won't have to send a message to the man who censored and abused them, both financially and morally for nearly a decade. He's leaving his successor to answer for his malfeasance.
It's the slimy way out, but it's the most Trudeau thing Trudeau has ever done.
But in this mess, there is a chance some opportunistic Liberals might get together to demand the party end the unpopular carbon tax. Not to save Canadians some money, mind you, but to save themselves from electoral defeat.