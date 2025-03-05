Are Canadian politicians pouring fuel on the flames of Trump's trade war?

Watch new episodes of The Ezra Levant Show every weeknight when you become a subscriber to RebelNews+. Start your free trial today!

SPONSOR | With the woke banks on one side and cookie-cutter, multi-national wealth managers on the other, it can seem like the conservative Canadian is out of options. Call Rocklinc Investment Partners, Canada’s premier conservative money manager: www.RockLinc.com

On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Ezra discussed how Canadian politicians' combative approach to President Trump's tariffs might only ignite increasing hostilities.

Following President Trump's imposition of 25% tariffs on Canadian goods and 10% tariffs on energy that came into effect Tuesday, Prime Minister Trudeau boldly called the economic measures "dumb."

Trudeau cites the Wall Street Journal as he tells Trump tariffs are "a very dumb thing to do."



"We two friends fighting is exactly what our opponents around the world want to see," he adds. pic.twitter.com/BZcIWaEdpi — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) March 4, 2025

Trudeau also repeatedly referred to the president of the United States as "Donald," likely in an attempt to antagonize the president.

In an apparent attempt at seeming 'tough', former finance minister and Liberal leadership candidate Chrystia Freeland also previously claimed that President Trump's nickname for her is "killer."

Furthermore, Ontario Premier Doug Ford announced on Tuesday that the Liquor Control Board of Ontario (LCBO) would be removing all American products from its shelves in response to President Trump's tariffs.

WATCH: Doug Ford announces that the LCBO (Liquor Control Board of Ontario) will begin removing all American products from its shelves. pic.twitter.com/Sq0rK3weCj — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) March 4, 2025

Ford also announced that he would be "ripping up" Ontario's $100M contract with Elon Musk's Starlink, as Musk is now a close ally of the president.

President Trump's commerce secretary Howard Lutnick has stated that the president could scale back tariffs on Canada as early as today.