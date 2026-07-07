Are the Regina Police taking revenge on me?

The Regina Police have blocked me — and Rebel News — on Twitter, or X as it's now called. That's not just petty. It's illegal.

A government agency cannot ban a citizen from a public service simply because it doesn't like their reporting. I've taken that exact fight to court four times, against four different government bullies, and won all four.

So why did they block me? I think I know.

Two weeks ago, I went to Regina to cover a downtown mosque and its plan to blast the Muslim call to prayer over loudspeakers — loud enough to be heard for half a mile in every direction. And the strangest part wasn't the noise. It was the police.

There's been no city hall debate. No public consultation. The Regina Police simply made the call, and then put out a tweet threatening to prosecute anyone who objects the wrong way for hate crimes.

Police pre-announcing arrests over a house of worship's loudspeakers. That's how it works in Pakistan, not Saskatchewan.

This is the same force that just fired its chief of police, Farooq Sheikh, for cause — no severance, which tells you how bad it was.

So, when I showed up at the mosque press conference and found a row of police cars, I did what a reporter does: I walked over and asked a few polite questions. They didn't like that one bit.

I finished my report. And when I went back to the Regina Police account for a follow-up, I found I'd been blocked.

Here's the thing. I'm a private person — I can block anyone I want. The Regina Police are a government agency, paid for by taxpayers. Their account is a public service, no different from a government phone line or a government office. They can't slam the door in your face because you criticized them.

I know this because I've proven it. I chased Steven Guilbault for years over the same stunt. On the eve of trial, he panicked and settled — agreeing to unblock me for the rest of his career and to pay me $20,000 (which, naturally, he stuck taxpayers with). It's settled law now. Nobody gets to claim they didn't know.

So, this week, our lawyer Chad Williamson sent the Regina Police a scorching demand letter. They have until Friday, July 17, to unblock us and promise never to do it again. If they don't, we'll sue.

You can read the entire letter at TwitterLawsuit.ca — along with every other case we've won. And make no mistake: if they'll do this to me, they're doing it to other Reginans too. That's what bullies do.

Unlike the Regina Police, we take no tax money. We rely on you. If you think this fight is worth having, please help me cover the legal bills at TwitterLawsuit.ca.

Read the legal demand letter: