Attacker screams 'Allahu Akbar' but cops claim stabbing isn't terror related

A 44-year-old man was stabbed in the neck during a confrontation on a busy street in Melbourne on Monday afternoon.

The attack happened around 4.35pm in Moonee Ponds, when two men, who police say were not previously known to each other, were seen arguing before one allegedly pulled a knife and stabbed the other.

As chaos erupted, a group of brave civilians sprang into action. Video footage shows one man charging the alleged offender with a chair, knocking him to the ground outside a nearby cafe. Others quickly joined in, disarming and restraining the man until police arrived.

While the alleged attacker was heard yelling “Allahu Akbar” as he was pinned down, police somehow claim the incident is not believed to be terror-related. “There is no ongoing threat to the community,” Victoria Police said. “Police are not looking for anyone else in relation to the incident.”

A woman working in a chicken shop on the street recalled the frightening moment. “I walked out after hearing screams and shouting,” she said. “I saw a man held down to the floor.”

Acting Inspector Raj Tillekeratne confirmed the 55-year-old suspect, from Fitzroy, is known to police for past petty crimes and may suffer from mental health issues. “We have nothing to indicate that it was religiously or politically motivated,” Tillekeratne said. “At this early stage I can’t really comment on why he said it. With everything that we know, it points to being just a phrase that he uttered.”

Witness Liam Clifford, who saw the aftermath, told media the man only began yelling after being subdued. “He was calling it over and over again, he just wouldn’t stop,” Clifford said. “It was scary. You don’t normally see this stuff happen in Moonee Ponds, so it was pretty confronting.”

The victim suffered minor injuries and remained in hospital Monday night. The suspect remains in custody and is expected to be charged.