AUSSIE HERO: MP demands freedom of press for Rebel News in Parliament
Member of Victoria's Parliament, Dr Catherine Cumming, tabled my petition demanding freedom of the press for media outlets, like ours, that the establishment is trying to cancel.
MP Cumming told the parliament:
"Independent media, including Rebel News, have played a vital role in the past twelve months."
She then explained what happened when I tried to cover Daniel Andrews press conference earlier this year.
The MP ended with:
"I certainly support this petition's intent. I may not agree with Avi. I may at times find his reports almost comical. But he also allows Victorians freedom of speech which is important during these times and was important during lockdown. I certainly commend this petition to this house."
Spread the Word!
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.