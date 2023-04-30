Aussie PM faces backlash for putting celeb wedding ahead of crisis

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has faced backlash for attending the extravagant million-dollar wedding of Australian radio personality Kyle Sandilands and Tegan Kynaston, while communities in Australia grapple with various crises.

Despite the criticism, the Prime Minister attended the high-profile event, held at Darling Point in Sydney on Saturday. Among the star-studded guest list were singer Guy Sebastian, TV presenter Karl Stefanovic, and former NRL player Beau Ryan.

Remember when Anthony Albanese visited Alice Springs for a mere four hours in response to a national crisis?



This weekend the PM spent SEVEN HOURS at Kyle Sandilands' wedding.



Just in case you’re wondering what his priorities are. — Avi Yemini (@OzraeliAvi) April 30, 2023

Speaking on the weekend, Mr. Albanese justified his decision to attend, stating that he was looking forward to witnessing the couple's "expression of love."

He further elaborated, "I was invited in the context of Kyle saying how happy he was with Tegan, with this relationship of his, and with baby Otto coming along. Baby Otto as well is an expression of the love between Kyle and Tegan. That's a good thing."

Notable attendees included John Ibrahim, a Kings Cross nightclub owner with a longstanding friendship with Sandilands, and convicted drug smuggler Simon Main, who served as Sandilands' best man, according to the Sydney Morning Herald.

Deputy opposition leader Sussan Ley criticised the Prime Minister's decision to attend the wedding, especially given its proximity to the federal budget's announcement.

She questioned his priorities, saying, "Australians will rightly ask whether the Prime Minister should be spinning decks at a million-dollar wedding when people can't afford their rent."

She added, "It can't be right that the PM is kicking back tomorrow while aged care residents are being kicked out of their homes because of his government's failures."

NSW Premier Chris Minns was also spotted arriving at the lavish event. News.com.au reported that the wedding, which cost an estimated $1 million, took place in a 56-bedroom mansion known as The Swifts, also referred to as Sydney Castle.

The venue was adorned with $150,000 worth of white flowers, and a large marquee featuring crystal chandeliers was set up on site.

According to the outlet, Guy Sebastian performed Ray Charles' "Hallelujah I Love Her So" as the newlyweds enjoyed their first dance together.