Australia CANCELS visa of hate preacher linked to Hezbollah

Australia's Home Affairs Department has cancelled the visa of Hussain Makke, a pro-Hezbollah preacher who was set to visit Australia for a speaking tour.

The decision comes after reports surfaced that Makke attended the funeral of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah just days ago.

Makke praised Nasrallah as one of the world’s "greatest freedom fighters" and claimed the high turnout at his funeral proved the "resistance" was "alive and well." Hezbollah is a designated terrorist organisation in Australia, and Nasrallah was responsible for orchestrating attacks that claimed thousands of lives over his three-decade reign.

Makke was scheduled to arrive in Melbourne and Sydney to speak at events organised by the Miraj Institute.

Earlier this week, he posted a video from Lebanon confirming his plans. “In a couple of days I’ll be in Melbourne and Sydney and I’ll see you guys there, inshallah,” he said.

Shadow Home Affairs Minister James Paterson had called for Makke to be denied entry. “No one who praises a deceased terrorist let alone attends the funeral organised by a listed terrorist organisation should be welcome in Australia,” he said on Wednesday. “Tony Burke must ensure Hussain Makke’s visa is refused before his speaking tour commences.”

While Home Affairs Minister Tony Burke declined to comment on Wednesday, it was later confirmed the department had revoked Makke’s visa. It was understood that the decision was made by the department, not Burke himself.

Makke has used social media to defend acts of violence, framing them as resistance. He has also questioned media coverage of Israeli victims, encouraged Muslims to take action, and expressed support for "martyrs."