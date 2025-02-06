Australia looks to follow Trump's BAN on men in women's sports

Peter Dutton, who is on track to become Australia's next Prime Minister, has thrown his support behind efforts to protect fairness in women’s sport, following U.S. President Donald Trump’s decision to ban transgender athletes from female competitions.

Trump signed an executive order on Wednesday prohibiting transgenders from participating in female sports, declaring the move was “all about common sense” and stating, “women's sports will be only for women.”

In an interview with Sky News host Peta Credlin, Dutton said ensuring women and girls could compete fairly was “perfectly reasonable.”

“I think it’s one of those debates that we have to be honest in,” he said.

Labor: "Don't vote for Dutton! He's just like Trump!"

Liberals: "Vote for Dutton! He's just like Trump!"



Me: "Dutton isn't even Temu Trump. We WISH Dutton was Trump!" pic.twitter.com/smRkDq1Cjh — Topher Field (@TopherField) January 28, 2025

“It’s not about discriminating against anyone, including young girls. Young girls want to be able to compete on a fair basis.

“I think that is a perfectly reasonable position to hold.”

Dutton maintained that he was against discrimination in all forms, but argued female athletes should not be disadvantaged by biological differences in trans competitors.

“For young girls not to be able to achieve their Olympic dream, their pathway to the World Cup, to be displaced from a team because somebody has a physiological advantage over them, that’s just not in the spirit of sport,” he said.

Dutton should go full Trump. People are fed up with Labor's lies and incompetence. Our kids leave school and can barely read and write and think the world owes them a living. Our health care system, defence force, and transport systems are all stuffed and full of DEI hires. pic.twitter.com/9E1DpkLSnk — 🇦🇺 Cashy 🇦🇺 (@MaulingWallSt) February 2, 2025

Trump’s directive tasks the Department of Justice with ensuring government agencies comply with the new restrictions, which are based on the administration’s interpretation of sex discrimination laws in education.

Nationals leader David Littleproud has also weighed in on the issue, urging a measured approach.

“Dutton has a choice. He can stand for the rights of women, lesbians, and same-sex attracted people, or he can watch as those rights are dismantled by the courts, with barely a whisper of political opposition”



Me to @PeterDutton_MP in todays @SpectatorOzhttps://t.co/jhotqo4kbO pic.twitter.com/iBJEEQmUCi — Sall Grover (@salltweets) February 6, 2025

“We just need to take a deep breath on this, it doesn't need to get emotional. We just need to understand it also comes back to respect, it comes back to respecting that biological basis that we can't get away from when we're born,” he told media

“I think we can do that in a sensible way without vitriol, without upsetting anyone, but just respecting there are some changes I think in our society that we need to lean into.”