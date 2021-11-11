Australian health chief says unvaccinated will be 'lonely' and 'miserable' for life

Australian Broadcasting Corporation

In what seems more like a threat than a warning, Australian health chief Dr. Chris Perry claims that people who refuse to be vaccinated will be “miserable” and “lonely” for the rest of their lives.

Perry, who is the Queensland president of the Australian Medical Association, made his remarks during a television appearance addressing vaccine-hesitant Australians.

“Oh, they’re crazy not to get vaccinated, life will be miserable without getting vaccinated,” warned Perry. “You won’t be able to hide, you won’t be able to get a doctor to sign off that you got an exclusion because there’s quite set rules on that and doctors will be audited, every one of their exclusions will be looked at very carefully.”

Perry threatened doctors with fines and termination for skirting government rules, and also threatened people who falsely obtain a vaccine exemption, warning that they will be hit by fraud charges if they “try to get round the system.”

Summit News reported that the Queensland health official warned that those who refuse to get the vaccine will find it difficult to keep their jobs and that they will not be able to attend public venues for entertainment.

“It’s going to be very hard to maintain your employment if you’re not vaccinated and you won’t be able to go anywhere for any entertainment,” he said.

Perry promised that anyone who refuses to get both jabs of the vaccine will have a “very, very lonely life,” and that they will not be able to maintain a job.

In the subsequent comments, the doctors blamed “conspiracy theorists” for exacerbating vaccine hesitancy.

“In the age of social media, any potential slight headache or small, serious problem with the vaccines is magnified,” he said.

WATCH: