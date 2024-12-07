Australian Premier faces backlash over delayed response to Melbourne synagogue arson

On Thursday, masked men set a synagogue in Melbourne, Australia on fire while Orthodox Jews were praying inside.

🚨 A synagogue in Melbourne was firebombed overnight, destroying the place of worship and leaving one man inside with severe burns



Before the usual suspects try to blame the victims, this particular congregation is non-Zionist



Because it's always just been about Jews pic.twitter.com/sBg3wo0w8S — Avi Yemini (@OzraeliAvi) December 5, 2024

Drea Humphrey and Alexa Lavoie discussed this shocking incident on yesterday's Rebel Roundup Livestream.

They reacted to Rebel reporter Avi Yemini's confrontation with the Victorian Premier about her delayed action in addressing growing antisemitism. "Why did it have to take a burning of a synagogue for you to come here and make a statement?" Avi asked her.

Alexa Lavoie noted that similar attacks on religious buildings have been happening in Canada, saying, "We’ve seen so many churches burning down… it's almost becoming more normalized, and it’s targeted against Judeo-Christian values."

The Premier, while pledging $100,000 for the rebuilding effort, faced tough questions about her lack of proactive measures, with Avi pointing out, “You have lost control.”