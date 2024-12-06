🔴 Rebel Roundup | Australia synagogue firebombed, Gun grab for Ukraine, No whites allowed at UWinnipeg

Drea Humphrey and Alexa Lavoie are LIVE for Rebel Roundup! (which airs every Monday and Friday at 1 p.m. ET/11 a.m. MT)

Show Notes

Today, we're looking at the firebombing of an Australian synagogue and Rebel News' Avi Yemini questioning Victoria Premier Jacinta Allan over the arson attack.

Plus, the Trudeau Liberals announced more firearms are being banned — and that Canadians and firearms manufacturers could see their formerly legal weapons being sent to the frontlines of the Ukraine-Russia conflict.

And finally, the University of Winnipeg has generated controversy after a True North story shed a light on the school's “BIPoC Lounge,” which turns back the clock to the days of racial segregation and excludes whites from entry.

Watch Rebel News

WATCH THE LIVESTREAM ON RUMBLE: Rebel News on Rumble.com

WATCH THE LIVESTREAM ON YOUTUBE: Rebel News on YouTube.com

Ask questions in real time and participate in the discussion!

Drea and Alexa will be reading Rants from users on Rumble!

To ask a question, all you need to do is send your question in as a "Rumble Rant" to highlight it in the chatbox.

"Rumble Rants" are sort of like donations, except with a comment! They're a great way to support Rebel News and participate in the show by sharing your thoughts, questions, and opinions.

💬 Send A Comment on Rumble